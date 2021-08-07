 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Web Desk

KPL 2021: Kotli Lions elect to bat first after winning toss

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Skippers of the Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions Shan Masood (left) and Kamran Akmal
  • Bagh Stallions take on Kotli Lions in their first KPL 2021 match.
  • Kamran Akmal says his team will try to set a big total.
  • Shan Masood says his team also wanted to bat first.

MUZAFFARABAD: The Kamran Akmal-led Kotli Lions Saturday won the toss and elected to bat first against the Bagh Stallions in the second match of the Kashmir Premier League.

Speaking after the toss, Kamran Akmal said they will try setting up a target of 180 runs for their opponents.

Bagh Stallions skipper Shan Masood said his team also wanted to bat first.

“We will try restricting them to a minimum,” he said.

Related items

The Stallions vs Lions match is the first game being played today. Overseas Warriors will take on the Muzaffarabad Tigers later today at 7:30pm.

In the opening match of the inaugural season of the KPL, Rawlakot Hawks had defeated Mirpur Royals by 43 runs.

Squads

Kotli Lions

Kamran Akmal (C), Syed Abdullah, Ahsan Ali, Hassan Raza, Asif Ali, Khalid Usman, Saif Badar, Khurram Shahzad, Imran Khan snr, Irfanulah Shah, Akif Javed

Bagh Stallions

Shan Masood Zeeshan Malik Rohail Nazir Asad Shafiq Iftikhar Ahmed Amir Yamin Umaid Asif Mohammas Illyas Mohammad Junaid Sufyan Moqim Mohammad Imran Jr

