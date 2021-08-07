KPL 2021: Kotli Lions elect to bat first after winning toss

Saturday Aug 07, 2021
MUZAFFARABAD: The Kamran Akmal-led Kotli Lions Saturday won the toss and elected to bat first against the Bagh Stallions in the second match of the Kashmir Premier League.
Speaking after the toss, Kamran Akmal said they will try setting up a target of 180 runs for their opponents.
Bagh Stallions skipper Shan Masood said his team also wanted to bat first.
“We will try restricting them to a minimum,” he said.
The Stallions vs Lions match is the first game being played today. Overseas Warriors will take on the Muzaffarabad Tigers later today at 7:30pm.
In the opening match of the inaugural season of the KPL, Rawlakot Hawks had defeated Mirpur Royals by 43 runs.
Kotli Lions
Kamran Akmal (C), Syed Abdullah, Ahsan Ali, Hassan Raza, Asif Ali, Khalid Usman, Saif Badar, Khurram Shahzad, Imran Khan snr, Irfanulah Shah, Akif Javed
Bagh Stallions
Shan Masood Zeeshan Malik Rohail Nazir Asad Shafiq Iftikhar Ahmed Amir Yamin Umaid Asif Mohammas Illyas Mohammad Junaid Sufyan Moqim Mohammad Imran Jr