Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Princess Eugenie holds the key to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the royal family.



The royal princess enjoys a very special bond with cousin Harry, and even lives in Frogmore Cottage with son, August and husband, Jack.

It is said that Eugenie even helped Harry further his romance with Meghan, back when they were dating.

One insider told The Daily Telegraph, "Eugenie knows them better than any of the royals in a way.

“She was there from the beginning," the source added.

Earlier this week, Eugenie passed on her wishes to Meghan on her 40th birthday, in a touching tribute.

In her Instagram post to "dear Meghan", Eugenie also joined her 40x40 project where she will offer 40 minutes of her time to women returning to the workforce post-Covid.

Meghan previously said of her relationship with the Princess, "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable.

"We're friends with them as a couple," she concluded.