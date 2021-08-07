 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Wahab Riaz celebrates with his teammates after dismissing a batsman of the Welsh Fire in Cardiff, on August 6, 2021. — Twitter/ESPNcricinfo
Wahab Riaz had big shoes to fill as he debuted at The Hundred, playing for Trent Rockets on Friday, but the Pakistani pacer did not disappoint.

Riaz was on a five-wicket haul, but he was unable to achieve it as he took four wickets and conceded 30 runs in 20 balls — including three fours and one six.

Take a look at his impressive debut bowling:

Samit Patel's quickfire 46 from 20 balls and Riaz's four-wicket death bowling has now taken the Rockets to the top of the tournament's points table as they thrashed Welsh Fire in Cardiff.


