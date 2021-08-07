WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred

Wahab Riaz celebrates with his teammates after dismissing a batsman of the Welsh Fire in Cardiff, on August 6, 2021. — Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

Wahab Riaz had big shoes to fill as he debuted at The Hundred, playing for Trent Rockets on Friday, but the Pakistani pacer did not disappoint.

Riaz was on a five-wicket haul, but he was unable to achieve it as he took four wickets and conceded 30 runs in 20 balls — including three fours and one six.

Take a look at his impressive debut bowling:

Samit Patel's quickfire 46 from 20 balls and Riaz's four-wicket death bowling has now taken the Rockets to the top of the tournament's points table as they thrashed Welsh Fire in Cardiff.



