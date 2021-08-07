WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred

Saturday Aug 07, 2021
Wahab Riaz had big shoes to fill as he debuted at The Hundred, playing for Trent Rockets on Friday, but the Pakistani pacer did not disappoint.
Riaz was on a five-wicket haul, but he was unable to achieve it as he took four wickets and conceded 30 runs in 20 balls — including three fours and one six.
Take a look at his impressive debut bowling:
Samit Patel's quickfire 46 from 20 balls and Riaz's four-wicket death bowling has now taken the Rockets to the top of the tournament's points table as they thrashed Welsh Fire in Cardiff.