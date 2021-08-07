 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Justin Timberlake mourns backup singer Nicole Hurst with loving tribute

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Justin Timberlake mourns backup singer Nicole Hurst with loving tribute
Justin Timberlake mourns backup singer Nicole Hurst with loving tribute

Lyricist and singer Justin Timberlake recently penned a loving note in tribute to the life of his backup singer Nicole Hurst, on the event of her death.

Timberlake posted his tribute over on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen.”

“What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music. Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly.”

He concluded his tribute by adding, “Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid!”

Check it out below:



