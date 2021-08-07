Pakistan takes exception to false narrative 'peddled' by Afghan delegate at UNSC

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai speaking during the United Nations Security Council's open meeting on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York, on August 6, 2021. — Screengrab from UN live feed

Pakistan on Saturday said it is a "matter of deep regret" that its request to the president of the United Nations Security Council to address the session and present its perspective on the Afghan peace process was not acceded and instead the Afghan delegate was allowed to "peddle" a false narrative against Pakistan.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Pakistan is Afghanistan's closest neighbour and that the country's contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognised by the international community.

"On the other hand, the Council’s platform was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan," the statement observed,

According to the Foreign Office, in his statement at the UNSC, Afghanistan’s representative "propagated disinformation and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to mislead the international community".

It said Pakistan "categorically rejects these accusations".

"Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members," read the statement.



"Pakistan has repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in clear and unambiguous terms with the international community," it added.

The FO said that Pakistan reiterates "there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country".

The statement noted that Pakistan's constructive efforts, with the support of the international community, led to achieving important milestones in the Doha peace process, including the US-Taliban peace agreement and the subsequent commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

"As the US and NATO forces are near completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, we are seriously concerned at the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations," it said.

Pakistan expresses deep concern at reports of human rights violations and urges all sides "to ensure full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law", the statement added.

According to the statement, Pakistan calls upon all warring sides in Afghanistan "to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement".

"It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside, who do not wish to see the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region," the statement warned.

Pakistan called upon the government of Afghanistan, once again, "to refrain from the blame-game and engage with Pakistan in a meaningful manner to address the challenges to peace, security and progress in the region".

"In this regard, we reiterate the need for effective use of bilateral institutional arrangements such as the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS)," the FO statement concluded by saying.





