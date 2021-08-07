 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Prince Harry’s memoir might become ‘even bigger’ than Sarah Ferguson’s

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Experts recently speculated upon the possibility of Prince Harry’s memoir becoming an even bigger financial success than that of Sarah Ferguson’s.

According to a claim by royal historian Dr. Edward Owens, Prince Harry’s memoir may become a huge financial success, even bigger than Sarah Ferguson’s.

The former lecturer from the University of Lincoln claimed, “He knows it’s going to sell, this going to be much bigger than Fergie’s.”

“Harry’s trodden a very careful path thus far, I think the memoir is kind of to set the record straight or at least present his own interpretation of events leading up to and since Megxit.”

During the course of his interview with Express, the historian also admitted, “There’s got to be some sort of explosive details in there, he wants to sell a book.”

“There might be a bit more information about his relationship with his brother, so far it’s been left for royal commentators and journalists to narrate the family feud between William and Harry.”

“They haven’t said a great deal about it publicly, so I imagine we will get more information about the relationship with his brother, probably the relationship with his father.”

“And possibly the relationship with other members of the royal family and the courts, because Harry and Meghan feel that they were unfairly treated whilst they were working members of the House of Windsor.”

He also concluded by adding, “So we might get a fuller picture of how they felt and why they did what they did in terms of Megxit.”

