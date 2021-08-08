 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam optimistic of Pakistan's chances against West Indies

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

  • Pakistan's Test side is on a winning streak, says Fawad Alam. 
  • We will try to win both matches of the series, says Fawad. 
  • Pakistan take on the hosts on August 12 in the first Test match.

Pakistani Test batsman Fawad Alam expressed optimism that the Men in Green will do well against the West Indies, as the two sides prepare to lock horns in the first Test match less than a week ago. 

“We have won the last two of our Test series," said Fawad Alam. "Now, we are here in West Indies and we have a winning momentum on our side which is very important,” said the 35-year-old cricketer in a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

“If you win, your confidence level goes up as a player and a team. Hopefully, we will take that forward and try to win the Test series.”

Fawad said the team was gunning for a whitewash, adding that Pakistan hoped to win both matches of the Test series. 

He ruled out that rain would be a factor, adding that a cricketer has to be ready for any situation. 

"You don't have any excuses. It is extremely important that you prepare before an international match. Our first intra-squad practice match was washed out by the rain,” Fawad said.

Fawad Alam said that the start-and-stop nature of the rain can break a player’s momentum. "You usually see this kind of weather in England. However, as professionals, we are always ready for these situations," the test cricketer said.

"The good thing is that we are getting a chance to practice on the centre pitch. We are undergoing tough physical training to cope with the weather and temperature,” he added.

Pakistan will take on West Indies in the first Test on August 12 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica while the second and final Test will begin on August 20 at the same venue.

