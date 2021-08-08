 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals by 15 runs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Photo courtesy Kashmir Premier Leagues Twitter account.
Photo courtesy Kashmir Premier League's Twitter account. 

MUZAFFARABAD: The fourth match of the Kashmir Premier League ended with the Bagh Stallions defeating the Mirpur Royals by 15 runs, at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Bagh Stallions won the toss and elected to bat first. They gave a substantial target of 212 runs to their opponents. 

The Stallions' Shan Masood scored 78 runs off 45 balls, while Asad Shafiq quickly completed his half-century with a strike rate of 239.13. Shafiq scored 55 runs off 23 balls, including 4 sixes and 5 fours. 

The Mirpur Royals' bowlers, in the first innings, took a total of six wickets. Salman Arshad sent three players back to the pavillion while Muhammad Irfan, Shadab Majeed, and Amad Butt took one wicket each. 

The Royals succumbed to defeat while chasing the 212-run target, managing to score only 196 runs at the loss of eight wickets. Sharjeel Khan and Muhammad Akhlaq both scored half-centuries. 

Three bowlers of the Bagh Stallions took 2 wickets each and two took one apiece. 

