'Meghan Markle has got what she wanted'

After accusing Meghan Markle of mocking Queen Elizabeth in her birthday video, a royal expert said, "We just have to wait for Harry's outpouring in his memoir."

"The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all," said Angela Levin while commenting on Meghan and Melissa McCarthy.



Earlier, she said that she thinks that "Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video? Both holding old-fashioned cup and saucer-like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?"

The video was published on Meghan and Prince Harry's website on the Duchess' 40th birthday.

The expert did share what readers should expect from Prince Harry's memoir.