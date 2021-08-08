 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Prince William tweets personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Prince William tweets personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, on Sunday tweeted a personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price on winning gold.

Prince William wrote, "Congratulations Lauren Price on winning Olympic Boxing gold First place medal. It was fantastic to hear your story in person ahead of #Tokyo2020

I know your nan Linda and the whole of Ystrad Mynach will be so proud of your incredible achievement, as are we!"

Prince William recently interviewed Team GB boxer Lauren Price at Kensington Palace to chat about her extraordinary life story and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Their interview was also shared on the official Instagram account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

William was praised by royal fans for making the athlete comfortable and called "a natural interviewer".

