Jamie Spears’ effecting Britney Spears’ mental health by holding onto conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has been accused of negatively impacting the singer’s mental health by fighting to stay on as a key conservator of her estate.

The clarification regarding the alleged 5150 hold has been brought forward by Laurieann Wright, Jodi Montgomery’s attorney.



During her interview with Variety the legal expert addressed Jamie Spear’s comments and was quoted saying, “Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health,’ as set forth in Jamie Spears’ Declaration dated August 6, 2021.”

“Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”

She also made it clear that “At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold.”

“The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”