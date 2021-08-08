 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Ariana Grande shares sweet message to hubby Dalton Gomez on birthday

Ariana Grande shares sweet message to hubby Dalton Gomez on birthday

Ariana Grande is continuing to enjoy her honeymoon phase with her husband Dalton Gomez.

The Grammy Award winner marked her hubby’s 26th birthday on Sunday with a sweet message on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," Grande wrote in an Instagram Story. "I love you infinitely."

She shared the adorable message with a photo of the two of them from their Amsterdam getaway which showed the couple sitting in a giant pair of Dutch wooden clogs.

She also left fans gushing with a black-and-white selfie of them sharing a sweet kiss on their wedding day.

The couple had earlier tied the knot in May in a private ceremony at their Montecito home in California. 

