‘Zootopia 2' earns cinematic milestone on Thanksgiving week

Disney Zootopia 2 has a phenomenal start during the Thanksgiving week.

The film, a buddy cop movie with anthropomorphic animals as the bickering partners, topped Black Friday with $38.5 million, the second-highest gross ever for the day, behind last year’s Moana 2 ($54. 5 million).

On its release day it gross $39.5 million on Wednesday, and ow the sequel is expected to make more than $158 million over the five-day holiday, making it the second-best opening after Moana 2.

Following the first three days of release, the sequel has grossed $233.0 million globally, including $97.7 million domestically and $135.3 million internationally.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it also made a head-turning $94 million two-day gross in China, the biggest single-day haul for a Hollywood film ever, overtaking Avengers: Endgame.

The original film took twelve days to hit $154 million – this is doing that in less than half the time. The worldwide haul, which was projected to be as high as $500 million by the end of Sunday, is now headed for a total closer to somewhere over $525 million.

In addition to that, the film has won over critics and audiences, including an A CinemaScore and a 95 percent audience ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite of holiday just being in America, it scored top opening day of the year to date in European countries like France, Germany and Italy. The film is also making its mark in South Korea.

The film witness another adventure of optimistic young rabbit Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and sly red fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), who are newly partnered on the police force overseen by the intimidating cape buffalo Chief Bogo (Idris Elba). Despite their previous success, things aren’t going smoothly for the pair, who are instructed to track down an interloping snake (Ke Huy Quan voices the new character).