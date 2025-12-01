Kate Winslet ‘famous’ for THIS Christmas movie, not ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet has recently made surprising revelation that she’s loved by her fans for her Christmas movie and it’s not Titanic.

The English actress opened up that most of her fans including mothers and daughters shared that their Christmas tradition revolved around The Holiday movie.

“What's so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, 'Oh, Kate, we just love The Holiday, it's our little ritual at Christmas,” explained The Reader actress.

Kate pointed out that mothers and daughters “have things that they eat every year. They sit down to watch it. It's a tradition and I just love that”.

Revolutionary Road actress mentioned that it was a “really rough introduction to what it was like to be famous, and it put the fear of God in me”.

“I remember thinking, ‘I do not want to be famous. This is terrible. This is absolutely awful,’” stated Kate.

Lee actress further said that after Titanic, she was “actively making choices to do the smallest possible work things” she could find while “I was still learning who I was, learning how to act”.

“I needed the space to just figure out who I was as a performer and not to feel pressured into saying yes to things just because there might have been a large salary attached to it,” added Kate.

Meanwhile, the actress will have her directorial debut with the release of a brand new her Christmas movie, Goodbye June, on December 12.