Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama

Jessie J became the centre of criticism of some angry Nicki Minaj fans following the two artists' conflicting stories about how the hit song Bang Bang came into being.

The Price Tag hit maker apologised to the rapper on Instagram after she had said that Nicki asked to be on the song.

"I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj. So here I am being myself," she said.

The 2014 song was proven to be a banger as Jessie, Nicki and Ariana Grande’s hit song got a Grammy nomination for the best pop duo/ group performance.

"If we can't laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What's the point. It really isn't that deep," Jessie shared.

"From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how [expletive] blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild. 'I felt like I had won a competition' did back then and still do now."

Jessie said that the miscommunication came as a result of someone from her label "gassing me up".

"I'm the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys," she wrote.