BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs

BTS’ Suga recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inspirational relationship BTS shares with ARMYs.

The singers got candid about their relationship during an interview with People magazine.

There Suga was quoted saying, “It’s always been mutual—ARMY are inspired by us and vice versa—and it will always be.”

“We prioritize our fans when it comes to our music and performances, so I think naturally, ARMY really connects with what we do. Seeing them enjoy our works, that in turn, inspires us to do more.”