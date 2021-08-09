Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion tease on collaboration as single WAP turns 1

It is no secret that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s three letter single WAP shook the entire music industry.

The duo celebrated the first anniversary of their chart-topping single and even teased that a potential new collaboration may be in the works.

Cardi B made this apparent on Twitter where she casually threw in that she and the 26-year-old should "do it again".

"Wow I can't believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don't even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime," Cardi wrote.

Megan seemed to be onboard with the idea as she too suggested on collaborating.

"Happy WAPIVERSARY," she wrote in a tweet.

"Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab."