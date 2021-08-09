 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Web Desk

Why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of this Hollywood trend

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of this Hollywood trend

Dwayne Johnson will not be part of a certain trend that has stirred up Hollywood after taking to social media about it. 

The Jungle Cruise star shared his thoughts on the widely discussed topic of showering and insisted that he cleans himself every day without fail.

His comment comes after celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal shared that they do not bathe every day.

Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old shared that he showers not only once but thrice a day.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson wrote Friday on Twitter. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

