Lucy Hale apologises to sister after choosing to remove matching tattoo

Lucy Hale has decided to remove a special tattoo which she shares with her sister and has apologised to her for it.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed that she was lasering off a sun tattoo which she got on the left side of her torso and the exact same one on her sister’s wrist.

"it's my sweet, hardworking, inspiring sisters birthday today & I'll say it here...she could kick your ass, make a charcuterie board better that's Pinterest status, all while raising 3 kids looking GORG," Lucy wrote to accompany a photo of her sister.

"I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," Lucy wrote.

While she did not state the reason why she decided to remove the tattoo she still shares a matching “I love you” tattoo.