Monday Aug 09 2021
Kit Harington admits battling suicidal thoughts: 'Felt like a shameful person'

Monday Aug 09, 2021

'I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things,' said Kit Harington

 Kit Harington faced his inner demons by getting candid about battling mental health woes. 

The Game of Thrones star said he was heavily addicted to alcohol while shooting for the show. 

In a conversation with The Times, Kit said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”

“You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person,” Kit continued.

“And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’ One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots.”

“I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life,” he added.

Revealing further about depression, Kit was asked if he ever felt suicidal, “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course,” he said.

“I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things… maybe [speaking about this will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”

