Chris Hemsworth shares surprising detail behind playing 'Thor' in Marvel

Chris Hemsworth to return as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has unveiled a rare insight about the portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to him, the opinion people had built up of that version of Hemsworth was not entirely natural.

There was a hidden secret behind it. For Chris, the MCU character acted out as a shield for him when he needed one most.

The Extraction star shared how entering the Marvel universe helped him tackle his early years in Hollywood.

While speaking to The Guardian, the 42-year-old revealed, “The character you see in interviews and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it’s me – but it’s a creation too. It’s what I thought people wanted to see.”

Chris played Thor the God of Thunder in the eight MCU movies and he thought of his character as a safety net.

He confessed, “I started thinking, ‘Okay, no one can mess with me. Playing a god became a safety net. It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.”

However, the truth is Hemsworth was dealing with intense performance anxiety, awkwardness and uneasiness. Not just that, Panic attacks were also part of the job during the time.

Confidence came to him later in life after years of hard work.

The Crime 101 star is all set to reprise the role of Thor again in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18.