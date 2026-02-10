‘Harry Potter’ star David Thewlis doesn’t want you to ask him THIS question

David Thewlis, best known to fans as Professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films, is tired of being asked the same question over and over.

Speaking to ScreenTime, the 62-year-old actor laughed as he admitted he has had “quite enough” of questions about reprising his role.

He also made it clear that he won’t be revisiting the wizarding world.

“I feel like I’d be far too old to play my original character, and no, I wouldn’t want to go back into it… I’m sick of talking about it, quite honestly,” he said.

While he’s not interested in returning, Thewlis acknowledged the positive impact the franchise had on young audiences.

“…with Harry Potter, it’s kids. And kids get very kind impressed and very over awed, and it’s very nice to make kids happy,” he reflected.

For the unversed, HBO’s upcoming reimagining of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series will feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.

Seven-time Emmy winner John Lithgow has signed on as Albus Dumbledore, calling the decision “defining” for the final chapter of his career.

Though Thewlis is done with Lupin, he remains appreciative of the cultural legacy of Harry Potter.