Ricky Martin left in ‘tsunami of emotions’ after Super Bowl halftime show

Ricky Martin reflected on his guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl LX halftime show.

He admitted the experience left him overwhelmed with emotion.

The 54-year-old Puerto Rican icon took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

He captioned the post as, “They have to give me several hours to let me understand the tsunami of emotions I am feeling.”

One clip captured a tender multigenerational moment between Martin and Bad Bunny, as the two embraced backstage.

Bad Bunny, visibly moved, covered his face in awe after hugging the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer.

Martin joined Bad Bunny on stage to perform Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii, a song about protecting Puerto Rican culture.

Lady Gaga also appeared during the set, singing a Latin fusion version of her hit Die With a Smile.

Together, the trio embodied the show’s theme of cultural pride and unity.

In his post, Martin thanked Apple Music, Roc Nation, the NFL, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga for the opportunity.

He previously praised Bad Bunny in an open letter published in Puerto Rico’s El Nuevo Día, writing: “You won without changing the color of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish, blending cultural imagery with star studded cameos.

For Martin, the night was not only a performance but a celebration of heritage, artistry and shared identity.