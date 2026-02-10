Halsey celebrates existence of fiancée Avan Jogia: ‘Love him’

Halsey is paying tribute to the love of her life, fiancée Avan Jogia.

The singer, 31, on February 9 posted a carousel of picture to show her love for Jogia. Through her post she made sure to tell her truest feelings and to wear her heart on sleeve for her man.

The Lucky singer captioned her post: “More than a few years, today, @jogia was born and a star exploded in the galaxy somewhere as penance to re-balance the universe accounting for his arrival,” her caption began.

“I love him so much it fist fights out my body, arms akimbo, grab grab grabbing at him. he is fiercely intelligent. his kindness seems impossible but proves otherwise daily. he is funny, talented and annoyingly likable,” she continued.

The Without Me crooner concluded, “He is going to make/do incredible things in this lifetime and this birthday is barely a tick in that timeline. I am giddy to know him. I am blessed to spend my life with him. I love him I love him I love him so. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!"



The couple, who is head over heels in love, have put to rest their engagement rumours by confirming the news on X, formerly Twitter, on September 12, 2024.