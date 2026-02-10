 
Geo News

Halsey celebrates existence of fiancée Avan Jogia: ‘Love him'

Halsey confirms engagement with Avan Jogia in September 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 10, 2026

Halsey celebrates existence of fiancée Avan Jogia: ‘Love him’
Halsey celebrates existence of fiancée Avan Jogia: ‘Love him’

Halsey is paying tribute to the love of her life, fiancée Avan Jogia.

The singer, 31, on February 9 posted a carousel of picture to show her love for Jogia. Through her post she made sure to tell her truest feelings and to wear her heart on sleeve for her man.

The Lucky singer captioned her post: “More than a few years, today, @jogia was born and a star exploded in the galaxy somewhere as penance to re-balance the universe accounting for his arrival,” her caption began.

“I love him so much it fist fights out my body, arms akimbo, grab grab grabbing at him. he is fiercely intelligent. his kindness seems impossible but proves otherwise daily. he is funny, talented and annoyingly likable,” she continued.

The Without Me crooner concluded, “He is going to make/do incredible things in this lifetime and this birthday is barely a tick in that timeline. I am giddy to know him. I am blessed to spend my life with him. I love him I love him I love him so. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!"

The couple, who is head over heels in love, have put to rest their engagement rumours by confirming the news on X, formerly Twitter, on September 12, 2024.

'Sesame Street' new episodes bring Miley Cyrus along for the ride
'Sesame Street' new episodes bring Miley Cyrus along for the ride
Ricky Martin left in ‘tsunami of emotions' after Super Bowl halftime show
Ricky Martin left in ‘tsunami of emotions' after Super Bowl halftime show
Jay-Z's hidden effort behind Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance revealed
Jay-Z's hidden effort behind Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance revealed
Steven Spielberg discusses mysterious new feature ‘Disclosure Day'
Steven Spielberg discusses mysterious new feature ‘Disclosure Day'
Zayn Malik makes 'Call Her Daddy' podcast comeback after 3 years
Zayn Malik makes 'Call Her Daddy' podcast comeback after 3 years
Taylor Swift makes final decision about wedding invite to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift makes final decision about wedding invite to Blake Lively
Niall Horan urged by Myles Smith to try something he never did in One Direction
Niall Horan urged by Myles Smith to try something he never did in One Direction
Bad Bunny sweeps clean Instagram after Super Bowl halftime show: Here's why
Bad Bunny sweeps clean Instagram after Super Bowl halftime show: Here's why