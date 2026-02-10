Bad Bunny breaks Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl record

Bad Bunny slid into the spot previously held by his fellow Latin artists Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for their joint performance at the 2020 Super Bowl.

The newly minted Album of the Year winner’s halftime show amassed 48.16 million views within 24 hours, cementing a new record.

While Shakira and J. Lo’s historic feat has found its match six years after their outing at the prestigious American championship.

Notably, Bad Bunny also stopped by for a cameo during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed I Like It and Callaita alongside the Hips Don’t Lie singer.

Shakira shared the throwback from their performance just ahead of the rapper-singer’s own at Super Bowl LX, while her caption was written in their native tongue, Spanish.

“Remembering our first performance together at Super Bowl 2020 and wishing you, Benito, all the best tonight,” the caption was read once translated into English.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl success came merely a week after his resounding triumph at the 2026 Grammys.

The 31-year-old Latin pop star came away with three wins during the night, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, his sixth solo studio album from last year.