Meghan Markle orchestrated marriage to Prince Harry ‘long ago’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly planning out her marriage to Prince Harry in an attempt to boost her “international reputation.



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, and in her interview with Sky News she claimed, “She grew up with, with high ambitions and started to reach them as an actress - putting in the work, obviously not a terribly successful actress in terms of being well known internationally.”



“She then married Prince Harry and then she has become probably one of the most known or recognisable names in the world just by marrying somebody. I think that shows an enormous amount of planning and ambition.”

“I don't mean to be totally unromantic - maybe she did fall in love with Harry, maybe their relationship is also one of partnership and love in that respect.”

She concluded by saying, “But you don't marry into the Royal Family, I think, without knowing what it's going to do to your reputation and your exposure internationally. And then I think they've used that to their advantage, many would say is there is their right.