Kylie Jenner triggers frenzy with bold poker video outfit

Kylie Jenner grabbed attention online after appearing in a Vanity Fair poker tutorial.

All of the reality fans’ were talking more about her outfit than the game itself as she showed viewers how to play Texas Hold ’Em and said she loves high-stakes games.

“I love playing with them because they bet big and they juice the pot,” she explained, adding that cautious players make the game less exciting.

Most people, however, focused on what Kylie was wearing as she can be seen wearing black bra-style top without a shirt and leaned over the poker table with full glam makeup.

Many commented on her look, with some joking that someone should teach her how to finish getting dressed.

Meanwhile other found it funny that a serious poker tutorial was happening while she looked so bold. A few fans noticed the video did not go into all the game rules.

Despite the reactions, Kylie’s energy and excitement made the tutorial entertaining and fans also looking forward to seeing her at the 98th Academy Awards where her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor for Marty Supreme.

Kylie continues to stay in the headlines and show she can make even a poker lesson a big talking point.