Jeff Brazier 'blindsided' as sons move ahead with reality show without him

The presenter is reportedly shocked after Bobby and Freddy Brazier decided to continue the project solo

March 12, 2026

Jeff feels 'blindsided' and has been left 'fuming' by sons decision

Jeff Brazier has reportedly been left shocked and disappointed after his sons Bobby and Freddy decided to continue their reality TV show without him. 

The TV host, 46, shares Bobby, 22, and Freddie, 21, with late Big Brother star Jade Goody. 

The Daily Mail revealed in January that the This Morning presenter, 46, had pulled out of the Osbournes-style fly-on-the-wall documentary series after yet another fall-out with his offspring.

Sources said that the 'ongoing stress' in the Brazier clan could be Jeff's reason for pulling out of the show.

It was later revealed that Bobby and his brother Freddy reported to be 'pushing ahead with their own ITV reality show' - despite Jeff 'dropping out' amid a series of family rows.

It had previously been suggested that the ongoing stress within the Brazier family maybe the reason behind his decision to step away from the show.

Now, an insider has claimed that Jeff feels 'blindsided' and has been left 'fuming' by their decision.

Speaking to The Sun: 'He was actually pretty blindsided when he found out and is struggling to understand why they even want to do it without him.

'The thing he doesn't get is that the boys are actually bigger stars than him now; it's a hard pill to swallow. They have a lot going on, and it would make great TV.

'His career has taken a hit recently, and this is just the latest blow. He's pretty fuming about it all. The last thing he wants is to cause another fallout. They are already all walking on eggshells as it is.' 

It comes after Jeff Brazier expressed his pride after seeing his son Booby walking for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, saying his late partner, Jade Goody, would have been 'so happy.'

He also shared a sweet tribute post to his son along with the snaps of him walking the runway.

