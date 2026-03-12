 
Geo News

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and ‘Dune 3' trailer release: What we know?

Spider-Man 4 and Dune 3 to release on July 31 and December 18 respectively

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Spider-Man 4 and Dune 3 to release on July 31 and December 18 respectively
Spider-Man 4 and Dune 3 to release on July 31 and December 18 respectively

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Timothee Chalamet’s Dune: Part 3 trailers are expected to drop soon.

Earlier today, a source on X revealed that the first glimpses of the much-awaited films will be dropped together next week.

Even though, the theatrical release date of both the movies is quite apart, as Spider-Man is coming out in July and Dune sequel is set to premiere in December, but reportedly their trailers will be dropped together.

Not just that, Complex Pop Culture revealed that the initial glimpses of the both the sci-fi films will be screened in theatres with Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, which is hitting theatres on March 20.

Holland is all set to return as Peter Parker in the upcoming sequel of Spider-Man along with Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Krondon and Michael Mando.

The new action sci-fi, backed by Sony Pictures, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Meanwhile, Chalamet Dune 3 features a star-studded ensemble cast including Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Ida Brooke and Rebecca Ferguson.

Directed by Denis Villenueve, the forthcoming epic space opera is set to premiere in theatres the same day as the Russo brothers' Avengers: Doomsday.

Therefore, it is going to be a tough competition for Timothee’s film at the box office.

Katy Perry response to struggling fan ignites heated online backlash
Katy Perry response to struggling fan ignites heated online backlash
Tom Holland breaks cover after stylist hints he already wed Zendaya
Tom Holland breaks cover after stylist hints he already wed Zendaya
ENHYPEN weekly series suffers following Heeseung shocking exit
ENHYPEN weekly series suffers following Heeseung shocking exit
Cillian Murphy talks about Tommy Shelby haircut at 'The Immortal Man' premiere
Cillian Murphy talks about Tommy Shelby haircut at 'The Immortal Man' premiere
Marvel fans are up for special surprise at 2026 Oscars
Marvel fans are up for special surprise at 2026 Oscars
Charlie Puth takes jibe at Timothee Chalamet over 'insensitive opera remarks'
Charlie Puth takes jibe at Timothee Chalamet over 'insensitive opera remarks'
Katie Price enjoys Rome trip with pals as Lee Andrews remains in Dubai
Katie Price enjoys Rome trip with pals as Lee Andrews remains in Dubai
Jack Osbourne welcomes baby girl named after late dad Ozzy Osbourne
Jack Osbourne welcomes baby girl named after late dad Ozzy Osbourne