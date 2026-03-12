‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and ‘Dune 3' trailer release: What we know?

Spider-Man 4 and Dune 3 to release on July 31 and December 18 respectively

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Timothee Chalamet’s Dune: Part 3 trailers are expected to drop soon.

Earlier today, a source on X revealed that the first glimpses of the much-awaited films will be dropped together next week.

Even though, the theatrical release date of both the movies is quite apart, as Spider-Man is coming out in July and Dune sequel is set to premiere in December, but reportedly their trailers will be dropped together.

Not just that, Complex Pop Culture revealed that the initial glimpses of the both the sci-fi films will be screened in theatres with Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, which is hitting theatres on March 20.

Holland is all set to return as Peter Parker in the upcoming sequel of Spider-Man along with Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Krondon and Michael Mando.

The new action sci-fi, backed by Sony Pictures, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Meanwhile, Chalamet Dune 3 features a star-studded ensemble cast including Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Ida Brooke and Rebecca Ferguson.

Directed by Denis Villenueve, the forthcoming epic space opera is set to premiere in theatres the same day as the Russo brothers' Avengers: Doomsday.

Therefore, it is going to be a tough competition for Timothee’s film at the box office.