The surprising moment Katie Price announced her engagement to family

When Katie Price announced she was set to marry Lee Andrews after knowing him for just one week, it left her family in 'complete shock.'

The moment was also aired on her daughter Princess Andre's The Princess Diaries on Wednesday night.

Season two of her show was being filmed when Katie, 47, got engaged to and married entrepreneur Lee in Dubai last month.

In a dramatic scene from the final episode, Princess was joined by her brother Junior Andre, 20, and his girlfriend Jasmine when the news was shared with them in a family WhatsApp group.

Chatting with Junior away from the group Princess says to him: 'I'm meant to be having a weekend away and I'm shocked. It's happened so quick. I just responded OMG in the chat...'.

She added: 'Mum is very impulsive but I just want her to be happy. I don't know anything about him all I know is he proposed after a week. It's crazy but it's not surprising...'.

Junior then adds: 'I don't know what to think, I don't know him so it's weird. Anyone would be the same, like what the hell. I'd like to have known more about it...'.

Lee, 41, and Katie initially tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting him, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.