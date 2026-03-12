Cillian Murphy shares struggle to play Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy says 'it's never easy going getting into character' of Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy has revealed that how difficult it was for him to get into the character of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

The Irish actor recently reprised the role in the Netflix film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

According to Cillian, it has never been easy for him to become Shelby; neither for the series nor for the movie, The Immortal Man.

In an interview, the 49-year-old stated that it takes him several months to adopt the personality of the gangster.

He said, “It’s never been easy going getting into character. It always takes a number of months where I just have to cancel everything and just get into it physically and mentally.”

The Academy Award winning star continued, “But each season, when I started, I always used the image of him as he starts driving the car, or he’s driving the motorbike, and I’m in the sidecar, and it becomes strangely kind of like subconscious, and you begin to exchange atoms of the character.”

Cillian revealed that after seeing at his initial depiction of the character writer of the show and film Steve Knight began to write for the character the way he was playing it.

Directed by Tom Harper, The Immortal Man features Murphy along with Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tom Roth.