Zayn Malik teases new song following the success of 'Die For Me'

By
Asfa Munir
March 12, 2026

Zayn Malik has excited fans as he just dropped a glimpse of his new single following the release of Die For Me.

Last month, the former One Direction singer dropped the first single from his upcoming album "KONNAKAL", which is culturally inspired and will celebrate the South Asian heritage.

Earlier today, Malik shared an 18 second video on his Tik Tok account featuring him grooving to his upcoming song, Sideways.

The 33-year-old has left fans impatient by teasing the melody and lyrics of the new soundtrack. The caption on the clip read, “You’re so revealing.”

Tik Tok users have flooded the comment section with their reaction. They are loving the little dance move he made in the end of the video.

You’re so revealing

“The pose bro pulled at the end”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another commented, “Him tilting sideways is taking me outtt I love him SM.”

Fans also recalled how Zayn initially teased the song on Call Her Daddy podcast, where he said “I miss looking at you sideways” is his favourite lyric on this album.

The PILLOWTALK singer’s fifth studio album "KONNAKAL" is set to release on April 17. 

