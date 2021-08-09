Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie is reportedly said to ‘spark devastation’ for Queen Elizabeth through her public support Prince Harry.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Daniela Elser who believes Princess Eugenie's public support could become a “game-changer” for the Sussex’s.

In her piece for News.com.au she referenced this rare sliver of hope and claimed, “Princess Eugenie’s Instagram post points to a new royal war with Harry.”

“While the notion that Eugenie, who is popular with the Queen, might so obviously break ranks with The Firm does at first glance seem a tad preposterous, but you have to keep in mind the backstory here. For years now, Eugenie has been the member of the Royal Family who has been closest to Meghan.”

"While the various royal houses all shared sterile, official posts last week on social media to mark the duchess’ 40th birthday, it was Eugenie alone who very affectionately threw her weight behind 'dear Meghan’s”' 40x40 mentorship campaign via Instagram.”

“If Eugenie did decide to help Harry with this memoir, it would be a total and utter game-changer for the Sussexes; for the palace, her apostasy would be nothing short of devastating.”

“That calculus would be thrown out the window if even just Eugenie, let alone Beatrice too, switched sides and threw her weight behind the now California-based couple and their litany of royal grievances.”

“Eugenie, in this scenario, would be the first one of the Queen‘s inner circle to defect and in doing so would add serious credence to the Sussexes’ claims.”

“She would be the first HRH – heck even the first of the dozens and dozens of Windsors who annually litter the Buckingham Palace balcony – to align herself with the breakaway state of Sussex.”