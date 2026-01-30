'The Beatles' film first look revealed with striking Paul Mescal appearance

Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Joseph Quinn revive The Beatles' memories

The Beatles movie unveiled the first glimpse into the characters of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, played by Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn, and fans were awestruck by the transformations.

The Sam Mendes film, which is currently in the works, released the first look on Friday, January 30, on social media and fans flocked to share their reactions over the casting.

While Mescal’s resemblance to McCartney seemed uncanny to most fans, and Keoghan looked nearly unrecognisable as he morphed into Starr, fans questioned Quinn’s casting as they claimed he couldn’t nail down Harrison’s look.

“Is that harrison? Really? Please you can do it better, so it better,” one X user argued, with others claiming he looked more like Dave Grohl.

Another chimed in, “Something is off about Joseph Quinn’s look here. Maybe needs thicker eyebrows or something,” while others had no complaints and expressed their excitement, writing, “The casting and actors are ridiculously good!”

The one grievance all fans had was about the long wait for the four-part film’s release. The much-anticipated cinematic event will come out together at once in April 2028.

Previously talking about the project, Mendes shared that the movies in the works will take around one year, and will be the "first singable theatrical experience."

Along with the main bandmembers, the films will star Saoirse Ronan as McCartney's first wife Linda, Mia McKenna Bruce as Ringo's wife Maureen Starkey, Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison's first wife Pattie Boyd, and Anna Sawai as Lennon's second wife Yoko Ono.