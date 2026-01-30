Josh Allen details preparations to welcome baby with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen gushes about welcoming new family member with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are on cloud nine as they excitedly wait for their baby to arrive, and the dad-to-be gushed about his incoming fatherhood in a new interview.

The 29-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback noted that even his passion for football has taken a backseat in his life at the moment as his number one priority is the baby him and the Sinners star, also 29, have on the way.

Speaking about their plans for their life with the baby, Allen told the press on Thursday, January 29, “I’ve got siblings that have kids, I’ve got a lot of friends that have kids and I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance. I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife.”

The Dickinson actress expressed similar sentiments in her recent newsletter Beau Society as she told fans she is loving this phase in her life, continuously becoming a more stronger and softer version of herself and cherishing the moments leading to the arrival of their baby.

The football star for his part, declared that becoming a dad is the “most important thing” in his life, during a press conference after they announced the pregnancy in December.

“I know I love being a football player and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I’m looking forward to this one,” Allen gushed.