Mariah Carey rejects label ‘legend': Here's why!

Mariah Carey may be celebrated worldwide for her decades of chart-topping hits, but she insists she doesn’t see herself as a “legend.”

In a new Billboard cover story, the 56-year-old singer reflected on her career, philanthropy and upcoming recognition as MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year.

Despite 19 No. 1 singles and five Grammy Awards, Carey said she avoids the label.

“Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say,” she explained. “But I don’t call myself a legend. I’m just still working, still trying hard.”

The Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm will honor Carey on January 30 joining a list of past recipients that includes Dolly Parton, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Gloria Estefan and Smokey Robinson.

“Mariah Carey’s influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry,” MusiCares executive director Theresa Wolters said in a statement praising her commitment to disaster relief, youth empowerment and programs supporting marginalized communities.

Carey has long used her platform for charitable causes.

In December 2025, her custom pink “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt, worn during a U.K. Pride festival performance, raised over $5,000 in a GLAAD auction to benefit the transgender community.

“All of us should do what we can to give back something,” she told Billboard. “It’s still an important part of my life.”

The MusiCares gala will feature tribute performances from Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kesha, Laufey, Maggie Rogers, Taylor Momsen and Teddy Swims with Jermaine Dupri providing a DJ set.