What Kylie Jenner's inner circle thinks about beau Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner’s family recently opened up about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, giving rare insight into the couple’s romance.



Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, have been dating since April 2023 but they usually keep their love life private, rarely speaking about each other in public.

Still, all of their family members have been dropping hints of support, with Kris Jenner supporting, while Timothée’s mother Nicole Flender, calling Kylie “very nice to me,” shering her approval.

This week, Kylie’s reality sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared some stories about the lovebirds during recent episode of Khloé In Wonder Land.

However, they recalled a small dinner in Malibu with a few people, where Kylie stayed late night, enjoying the evening with Timothée by her side.

“I was so proud of her,” Khloé said, while Kim noted that Kylie was “the first to arrive and the last to leave.”

Caitlyn Jenner also recently commented on the relationship, calling the Dune actor “very good to her” and a “great kid” as well as a “phenomenal actor.”

Moreover, some sourced said that Caitlyn is thrilled that Kylie has “finally met her match,” sharing the family’s growing support for the couple.