 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghans 40th birthday video

Prince Harry was afraid that he'd look 'weird' by juggling in the background of Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video, according to Melissa McCarthy.

The actress, who appeared with Prince Harry wife's milestone birthday message last week, told to Access Hollywood about her presence in the clip to launch Meghan's '40x40' campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the initiative on her big day, encouraging 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

Meghan's video ends with 'bloopers' from the recording session - including one shot of the Duke  of Sussex juggling in the garden - which can be seen through the window. 

The 36-year-old prince, who was wearing sunglasses and a polo shirt, can be seen tossing three balls into the air before dropping them on the ground.

Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghans 40th birthday video

Harry, in the video, tries again throwing just two balls, and flashes an impish smile at his wife before ducking out of shot.

Melissa is left in stitches, while an apparently surprised Meghan says: 'What the?' before bursting into a fresh fit of giggles.

Praising the couple for finding independence from the royal family, Melissa went on: 'They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been grabbing headlines since they stepped down as senior royals last year in march and moved to US for financially independent life.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event

Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event
Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour

Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour
Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall
Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’

Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’
Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘trolling the world’ via Archie, Lilibet
Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie to ‘devastate’ Queen with public support to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project

Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project
Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans

Nick Jonas announces the Jersey Boys musical plans

Latest

view all