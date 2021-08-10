Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Princess Beatrice has received a loving tribute from her adoring husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on her birthday.



As Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter marked her 33rd birthday, her loving husband turned to his social media to express his love for his wife.

Sharing a selfie of the two on the beach together, Edoardo penned a heartfelt caption to commemorate the royal on her special day.

"Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

Last month, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary, a year after they tied the knot in a secret ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Castle.



Edoardo wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laugher and love.”

"You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second,” he added.

The two are currently expecting their first child together.