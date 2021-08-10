 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Herschelle Gibbs. Picture Twitter
Herschelle Gibbs. Picture Twitter

The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 is underway and former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs couldn't be happier to strap on his pads once again. 

Related items

In a recent interview, the Overseas Warriors player said he was enjoying his stay in Azad Kashmir's Muzaffarabad, likening it to Switzerland. 

"The scenery here is absolutely fantastic," said Gibbs. "I don't know if you've been to Switzerland but it's very similar to there," he added. 

Describing the environment as "absolutely stunning", the South African said he was feeling "very comfortable" in Muzaffarabad and was looking forward to some great games. 

He spoke about what made him come to the KPL. 

"It was a lovely opportunity by the KPL," he said. "The whole tournament structure, the draft. I am bloody excited," added the South African cricketer. "I hadn't strapped the pads for a while so I thought why not?"

Gibbs said wherever an opportunity comes, he goes "I am my own boss". 

When asked how it felt to play under Imad Wasim's captaincy for the Overseas Warriors franchise, given he was his coach for the Karachi Kings franchise in the recently-held PSL, Gibbs chuckled. 

"I told him [Imad Wasim] he must go easy on me and not make me run so much," he joked. "Otherwise, he will do twice as much in the next PSL."

More From Sports:

KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

India spent Rs100mn on Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra over past four years

India spent Rs100mn on Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra over past four years
Pak vs WI: West Indies are underdogs, admits head coach Phil Simmons

Pak vs WI: West Indies are underdogs, admits head coach Phil Simmons
Tokyo Olympics: What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem at the closing ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics: What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem at the closing ceremony?
KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks rout Muzaffarabad Tigers by 1 run

KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks rout Muzaffarabad Tigers by 1 run
Pak vs NZ: Big names missing from New Zealand team for Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Big names missing from New Zealand team for Pakistan tour
Pak vs NZ: Kiwis name squad for Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis name squad for Pakistan tour
Ban vs Aus: Bangladesh thrash Australia 4-1 to secure T20 series win

Ban vs Aus: Bangladesh thrash Australia 4-1 to secure T20 series win
Pak vs WI: West Indies announces 17-member squad for Test series against Pakistan

Pak vs WI: West Indies announces 17-member squad for Test series against Pakistan
Barca fans gather outside Messi's home, 'devastated' at his exit

Barca fans gather outside Messi's home, 'devastated' at his exit

KPL 2021: Mirpur Royals defeat Overseas Warriors by 5 wickets

KPL 2021: Mirpur Royals defeat Overseas Warriors by 5 wickets

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

Latest

view all