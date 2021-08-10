 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal
Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal 

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres is bidding adieu to her viewers in an emotional teaser for the final season of her talk show.

As The Ellen DeGeneres Show reaches its end with the 19th season, the 63-year-old host is tearfully expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her all these years since the show hit the small screens in 2003.

“You’ve changed my life,” says an emotional Ellen as she talks to the studio audience.

The final season of the show will welcome celebrity guests like Julia Roberts, Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and many more.

The show will return for its final season on September 13 and will conclude in March 2022.

The show’s cancellation comes after the comedian got embroiled in a massive scandal last year as her former employees alleged her of creating a hostile and toxic work environment. Some also alleged her of bullying.

More From Entertainment:

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer
Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him
Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic
Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Stranger Things' producer offers 'antidote' to misery with blockbuster 'Free Guy'

'Stranger Things' producer offers 'antidote' to misery with blockbuster 'Free Guy'
Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war

Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war
Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17

Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17
Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre over sexual abuse

Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre over sexual abuse
Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video

Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video
Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event

Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event

Latest

view all