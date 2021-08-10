Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres is bidding adieu to her viewers in an emotional teaser for the final season of her talk show.

As The Ellen DeGeneres Show reaches its end with the 19th season, the 63-year-old host is tearfully expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her all these years since the show hit the small screens in 2003.

“You’ve changed my life,” says an emotional Ellen as she talks to the studio audience.

The final season of the show will welcome celebrity guests like Julia Roberts, Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and many more.



The show will return for its final season on September 13 and will conclude in March 2022.

The show’s cancellation comes after the comedian got embroiled in a massive scandal last year as her former employees alleged her of creating a hostile and toxic work environment. Some also alleged her of bullying.