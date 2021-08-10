Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed on Monday wore his old kurta after a decade and shared adorable photos with the fans.



Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor shared the snaps in white kurta and revealed he sported this after 10 years.

“Wore this kurta after 10 years today.”

He further said “As soon as my cook saw he said he wanted to take my pictures and also asked to post them on my Instagram.”

“So here goes. Two of these pictures taken by my cook Noor and two by my spot boy Salman”, the actor added.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Humayun and flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts with in no time.