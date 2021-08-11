Pak-Afghan cricket series: PCB shoots down two-venue proposal

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after dismissing an Afghanistan batsman. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday shot down a proposal by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), suggesting that the forthcoming ODI cricket series between the two countries be played at two different venues.

A PCB official, as per a report in The News, said both countries should play cricket at only one venue, in connection with the World Cup 2023 qualifications.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are expected to lock horns in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka during the first week of September.

Pakistan’s national cricket team is to return from the Caribbean Islands in late August.

“We have made it clear to the Afghan board that the national team members only have a 10-day time in between the travelling and three-match series before getting ready to host the Kiwis which are due in Pakistan on September 11. In that scenario, it would be difficult for the team members to keep on travelling from one city to the other. We have suggested that one venue should be selected for all the three matches," said the PCB official.

The Afghan cricket board, he said, is to give final touches to the Pakistan series plan.

“Only this window is available for the series as the Pakistan team is facing a busy schedule till May 2022," said the PCB official. "We hope all the issues will be sorted out at the earliest for the benefit of both the teams," he added.

He noted how it wasn't easy to arrange a cricket series on foreign soil these days with the coronavirus pandemic making travel difficult. However, the PCB official said the board wanted to live up to its international commitments "for the sake of fans across the border.”

The Afghan board is likely to come up with a new plan in the coming days.

“We don’t see any reason as to why the series should not go ahead as planned. In all probability, the final schedule of the series would be with us within the next few days. Any delay would not be helpful for the hosts considering the heavy international commitments Pakistan are facing during the next eight months," he concluded.

PM Imran Khan praises Afghan cricket team's progress

Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month, appreciated the Afghan cricket team for the progress they have made despite all challenges.

The premier’s remarks came during a Q&A with a delegation of Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) on July 29, which called on him at PM Office.

To a question about the promotion of sports in Afghanistan, especially cricket, PM Imran Khan had said that no country in the history of cricket but Afghanistan had achieved so much progress in a short period of time.

“The position at which Afghanistan stands at the moment in cricket was realised by other countries in 70 years,” he had said.

He had said that the main reason behind this success was that the Afghan refugees in Pakistan learnt the game, which was appreciable.

During his maiden Kabul visit in November 2020, the prime minister had invited the Afghan cricket team to visit Pakistan.

He was also presented a signed bat by the Afghan cricketers.