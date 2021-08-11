 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break
Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan returned to social media after a short break, saying, “Living offline is beautiful.”

Taking to Instagram, the Mahi Aaja singer shared her adorable photo to announce her return.

She wrote in the caption, “Hello, it’s me. my Instagram break went on longer than anticipated. Living offline is beautiful.”

“Being exposed to so much content, information and stimulus can be overwhelming- it can almost make you believe it’s a big bad world out there. But that’s not true. We all know the downside to social media, but the upside is that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to tell their stories firsthand.”

She continued, “The concept of the ‘other’ is shrinking. We are all the same, and not the same. Life is a big puzzle and we all hold different pieces to the larger picture. We all have little solutions to the bigger problem. We just need to be human together.”

Momina announced her social media hiatus on June 26.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing

FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing
Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings
Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos
Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'

Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore
Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here

Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here
Hira Mani: 'Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him'

Hira Mani: 'Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him'
Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years

Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years
Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case

FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case

Latest

view all