Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan returned to social media after a short break, saying, “Living offline is beautiful.”



Taking to Instagram, the Mahi Aaja singer shared her adorable photo to announce her return.

She wrote in the caption, “Hello, it’s me. my Instagram break went on longer than anticipated. Living offline is beautiful.”

“Being exposed to so much content, information and stimulus can be overwhelming- it can almost make you believe it’s a big bad world out there. But that’s not true. We all know the downside to social media, but the upside is that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to tell their stories firsthand.”

She continued, “The concept of the ‘other’ is shrinking. We are all the same, and not the same. Life is a big puzzle and we all hold different pieces to the larger picture. We all have little solutions to the bigger problem. We just need to be human together.”



Momina announced her social media hiatus on June 26.