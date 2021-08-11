Kim Kardashian is so proud to be Kylie Jenner’s sister

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is so proud to be Kylie Jenner’s sister as she extended love and sweet wishes to her on 24th birthday, saying “you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum.”



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared stunning throwback and childhood photos with Kylie to wish her a very happy birthday.

Kim wrote “Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today!!! @kyliejenner you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister.”

“You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom. Celebrating you today and always. I love you,” she continued.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kylie’s fans also took an opportunity to wish her on special day and dropped lovely messages.