Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo

Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Actor Sajal Aly is gushing over Anaa star Usman Mukhtar's wife.

On Tuesday, Mukhtar praised his wife in a playful note on Instagram and Sajal Aly was amongst the first celebrities to comment.

In his note, Mukhtar teased wife Zunaira by praising himself.

"Wow!! Im always amazed. Look at that beautiful smile, amazing vibe, great hair, the best dressed. The lights behind go dim with this person’s existence. The most beautiful human being inside and outside. And then there’s Zunaira too. Haha Just kidding! love you Zunu!!!!" he playfully wrote.

Sajal, who was swooned by Zunaira's beauty, wrote, "She's beautiful mashaALLAH" to which Mukhar replied, "she is!"

Actor Manzar Sehbai also added hearts for the lovely couple.

Usman Mukhtar tied the knot with Zunaira in an intimate wedding earlier this year. The couple's close friends and family joined for the COVID-19 restricted Nikkah ceremony.

