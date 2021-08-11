PDM meets in Islamabad after two-month hiatus

(Left photo) Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai (left), JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (centre), and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif (right) attending PDM's meting and (right photo) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz attending the meeting via video link, on August 11, 2021. — Twitter/pml_org/MaryamNSharif

JUI-F, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman presides over the meeting.

Maryam, Shahbaz, Achakzai, Durrani attending meeting.

Nawaz Sharif's visa issue to be discussed in meeting: sources.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) meeting is underway, which is discussing the Opposition's joint anti-government strategy and regional situation, as the alliance meets after a two-month hiatus.



Sources said the denial of the United Kingdom's government to refuse to extend former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's visa will also come under discussion during the meeting.

JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is presiding over the meeting, with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai in attendance.

PML-N Senator Prof Sajid Mir, National Party Senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi, JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Shah Owais Noorani are attending the meeting.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is attending the meeting via video link.



Nawaz, Shahbaz on same page

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother, PML-N President Shahbaz, appeared to be on the same page a day earlier, agreeing in talks to inject new vigour into the PDM and to ramp up efforts to oust the government.



They come amid speculation by the media and government representatives in recent months over a perceived difference in the two brothers' approaches, characterised by Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed as Noon League (named after Nawaz Sharif) separating from a supposed Sheen League (named after Shahbaz Sharif).



Sources told Geo News that Nawaz has instructed Shahbaz to mobilise the PML-N ranks to step up efforts in their anti-government campaign.



Meanwhile, former PDM member, PPP has wished the alliance good luck.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has, in fact, renewed calls for the Opposition to mount a no-trust bid against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

"If the Opposition moves a no-confidence motion against [Prime Minister] Imran Khan and [Chief Minister Punjab] Usman Buzdar, then we can have the government ousted tomorrow," Bilawal said in a press conference a day earlier.

Bilawal's remarks came despite the PPP having had a fallout with the alliance and ultimately quitting it.

PDM's troubles

The PDM, a multi-party Opposition alliance, was formed on September 20, 2020, with a view to ousting the PTI-led government.

After a successful first few weeks of campaigning, that saw mass rallies convene all across Pakistan, rifts began to emerge, around the time of the Senate elections.

At the forefront of the tensions are the PPP and PML-N — considered the two biggest Opposition parties in Pakistan — ever since PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Gillani's appointment drew the ire of PDM, which said that the move was made without its blessing.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz maintains that at the time of the Senate chairman election, it was "decided" that with the PPP running for the seat, the PML-N will be given the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate position.

PPP, however, rounded up 30 senators to get its own candidate, Gillani appointed to the Opposition leader position.

The numbers comprised 21 senators from the PPP itself, 2 senators from the Awami National Party, 1 senator of the Jamaat-i-Islami, 2 independents from FATA and a group of 4 'independents' led by Senator Dilawar Khan that had broken away from the Balochistan Awami Party to support Gillani's candidature.

Over seeking the support of government allies (members of BAP), the PDM then issued show-cause notices to the PPP, as well as ANP, a move that was considered highly offensive by both parties and resulted in them quitting the alliance.

Mudslinging between both parties, following the breakup, has continued and the rift seems to be widening over time.

In the NA-249 by-election in Karachi, the PPP and PML-N fielded their separate candidates with PPP's Abdul Qadir Mandokhel winning the race. PML-N accused the PPP of stealing the election.

PPP, in turn, demanded proof of the allegations and went so far as to name the PML-N as the "original selected" and "only second to PTI in its selectiveness".

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl faction, has on several occasions said he wishes to give PPP and ANP a chance to return to the fold.

In the latest report of him attempting to bridge the gap between the parties, it was said close to Eid-ul-Fitr, that the PDM chief may make an attempt to invite PPP and ANP back into the fold after Eid.

The PML-N president, too, has been focusing his efforts on bringing the PPP and the ANP back, in order to more effectively put pressure on the government once again.

Shahbaz, ahead of the last major PDM meeting, in May, had said at a press conference: "No party has the right to bring or kick another party out [of the alliance]. PDM is a forum and decisions are taken with consensus."

On May 29, the last time PDM met, the alliance rejected the government's electoral reforms as "one-sided" and announced a fresh wave of protest rallies across the country.