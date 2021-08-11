Obamas snub Meghan and Harry because of constant digs at monarchy?

Meghan desperately wanted to be invited to Barack Obama's 60th birthday

The Obamas have appeared to snub Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their constant attacks at the royal family.



Royal expert Angela Levin said Meghan desperately wanted to be invited to Barack Obama's 60th birthday.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Obamas cut their guest list short from an enormous 475.

However, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list, Levin claimed.

This might be because of the couple's constant digs at the monarchy. According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, "It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March."