Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

The Princess Royal has written to Sir Hugh Robertson, Chairman of British Olympic Association in her role as President\, according to a statement.



"My sincere congratulations to you as Chairman, Mark England as Chef d’Equippe and all the athletes, coaches and trainers, and the staff in support roles, for an excellent Team GB performance in the Tokyo Olympics," the statement said.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth said, "Despite the many difficulties in training and getting to the Games during the pandemic, everyone involved in Team GB has played a significant role in a magnificent performance."

