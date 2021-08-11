 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

The Princess Royal has written to Sir Hugh Robertson, Chairman of British Olympic Association in her role as President\, according to a statement.

"Everyone involved in Team GB has played a significant role in a magnificent performance," the statement quoted Princess Anne as saying.

"My sincere congratulations to you as Chairman, Mark England as Chef d’Equippe and all the athletes, coaches and trainers, and the staff in support roles, for an excellent Team GB performance in the Tokyo Olympics," the statement said.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth said, "Despite the many difficulties in training and getting to the Games during the pandemic, everyone involved in Team GB has played a significant role in a magnificent performance."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry
Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'
Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him

Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him
Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’

Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’
Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell
To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response
Beyoncé spills plans for new music: 'I feel a renaissance emerging'

Beyoncé spills plans for new music: 'I feel a renaissance emerging'
Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’

Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’
Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558

Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558
Normani gets candid about 'reinventing' herself after being 'overlooked'

Normani gets candid about 'reinventing' herself after being 'overlooked'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin hiring producers for Netflix deal

Latest

view all