Thursday Aug 12 2021
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Experts and sources recently weighed in on how well Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship is going.

A source close to the royal family also revealed that Kate has been hard at work, trying to mend broken ties by consistently “reaching out” with “texts and gifts”.

The insider revealed the news to Us Weekly and was quoted saying, “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.”

“Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

However, the most shocking revelation made by the source is that the duo may even be working on a project together for Netlfix. “Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix. A documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

